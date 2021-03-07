Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 36,465 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,465 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of News worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in News in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in News by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in News in the third quarter worth $148,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in News by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1,359.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.