Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 39,182 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,182 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of New Jersey Resources worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $40.69.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.