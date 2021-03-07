Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 40,605 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,605 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Nielsen worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

