Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,553 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

