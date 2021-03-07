Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,770 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Sonoco Products worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SON. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

