Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,950 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of National Instruments worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after purchasing an additional 148,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,127.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,378 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,582,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 22.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,140,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 206,148 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.