Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,440 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Mattel worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

MAT opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2,076.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.