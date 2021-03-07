Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Haemonetics worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 849,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after purchasing an additional 171,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 271,109 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 296,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $120.25 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

