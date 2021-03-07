Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Avient worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Avient stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $48.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

