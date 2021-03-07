Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Harley-Davidson worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,000 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,628,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,865,000 after purchasing an additional 628,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of HOG opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

