Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 252,151 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,915,000 after purchasing an additional 361,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,986 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.88 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

