Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 498.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.