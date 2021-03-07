Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of AMOT stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $55.09.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.
