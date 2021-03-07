Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

