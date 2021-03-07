Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLO. Bank of America began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

ALLO traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 967,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

