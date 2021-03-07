AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $603.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $337,286.66 and $603.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00067717 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

