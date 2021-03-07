AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $345,248.14 and approximately $701.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.