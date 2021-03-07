Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.39. 491,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.30 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

