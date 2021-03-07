Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading 52.6% Lower Today

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 52.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $3.82 or 0.00007563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $25.29 million and $61.43 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00466633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00068776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00076857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.67 or 0.00464455 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

