Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,603,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 300,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,338,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $59.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,108.54. 2,195,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,628. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,985.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,737.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

