Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,056.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $56,084,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,975.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,730.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

