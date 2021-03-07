Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Xponance Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,054,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,696,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $63.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,097.07. 2,654,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,595. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,975.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,730.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

