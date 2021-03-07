Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,220,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $63.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,097.07. 2,654,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,975.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,730.49. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

