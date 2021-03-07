Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIMC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

AIMC opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $2,696,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

