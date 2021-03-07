ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 776,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 28th total of 961,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $4,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

