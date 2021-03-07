Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,225.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,202.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

