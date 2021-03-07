Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,202.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

