Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,225.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,202.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

