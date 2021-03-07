Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,225.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,202.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.