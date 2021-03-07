Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,202.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.