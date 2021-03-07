Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $532,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,225.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,202.93.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
