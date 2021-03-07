Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $532,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,225.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,202.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

