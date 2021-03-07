Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.71 on Friday. Ambev has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ambev by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ambev by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,575,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 212,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

