AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $8.05 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.48.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 74.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.