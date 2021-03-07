AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 830.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of AMC Networks worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $2,523,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

