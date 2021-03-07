American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 80,220,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 97,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

