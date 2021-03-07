American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of American Campus Communities worth $69,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 429,910 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACC opened at $41.85 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $46.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

