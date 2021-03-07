American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

