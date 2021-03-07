American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,331,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,765,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

