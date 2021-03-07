American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of American National Group worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco acquired a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $95.80 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.