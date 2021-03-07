Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

USAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,567 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 899,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 339,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

USAS stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

