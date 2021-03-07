Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 294.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,435 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after acquiring an additional 797,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,432 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

COLD opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,545 shares of company stock worth $8,515,120. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

