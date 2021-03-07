AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.59% of AMERISAFE worth $17,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMSF traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,585. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

