AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ABC stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.83. 1,145,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,639. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

