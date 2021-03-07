Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.