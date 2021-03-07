Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.50 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS.

Amgen stock opened at $227.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.54 and a 200 day moving average of $236.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

