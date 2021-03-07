AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,343,000 after buying an additional 193,345 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 147.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 100,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 89,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,076 shares of company stock worth $2,934,503. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.