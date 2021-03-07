Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

AMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

AMRX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.