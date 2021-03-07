Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.91.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol to $65.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $656,404,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amphenol by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,453,000 after buying an additional 1,297,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $19,296,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. 3,588,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,090. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.