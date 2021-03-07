Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $302.93 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $302.93 million and $11.35 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00056163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.03 or 0.00791144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00026725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00060091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042195 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 466,447,778 coins and its circulating supply is 294,462,309 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars.

