Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 185.31% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $501.36 million and a P/E ratio of -16.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $858,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $5,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth $9,458,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

