Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $501.36 million and a PE ratio of -16.30.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMYT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 651,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.