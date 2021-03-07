Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

